Aviation & Travel KMar Points to Lack of Communication by Makana Ferry About Late Arrival Reporter 20-02-2025 - 2 minuten leestijd

KMar in a reaction points to the sub-optimal communication by the Makana organization. Photo: KMar

KRALENDIJK – The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), in response to questions posed by The BES-reporter on Wednesday evening, has clarified in the course of Thursday why the Makana Ferry yesterday evening was unable to enter port. According to KMar, the ferry’s arrival fell outside the designated border checkpoint opening hours, and there was a lack of communication regarding the departure and the expected time of arrival.

“On Monday evening, February 19, 2025, no entry of the Makana Ferry took place due to a lack of communication regarding departure and arrival times,” states the KMar in an official response.

KMar points out that, in accordance with legislation and border procedures, specifically the Admission and Expulsion Act BES (Wet Toelating en Uitzetting BES), entry outside the official border checkpoint opening hours, which run from 07:00 to 19:00, is not permitted.

KMar also states that initially, the ferry crossing was canceled, but later the ferry operator decided to proceed with the journey without prior consultation with the KMar. This resulted in the vessel arriving outside the official operational hours. “Although we are generally flexible in cases of delays, consultation is always required to determine whether operations outside opening hours can be facilitated,” KMar emphasizes.

While KMar states they regrets the situation, they also stress that deviation from the Carrier Supervision Act (WTU) without prior coordination is not possible. “The KMar regrets this situation but emphasizes that deviating from the Carrier Supervision Act (WTU) without prior consultation or coordination is not possible.”

Proper coordination

This incident highlights the importance of proper coordination between ferry operators and border authorities to prevent disruptions in the future. The KMar urges all carriers to strictly adhere to regulations and communicate any changes in schedule well in advance to avoid similar issues.

