Knops meets Saba’s Outbreak Management Team













1 Share

Knop expressed his appreciation for the work of the OMT in keeping Saba safe.

The Bottom, Saba- State Secretary Raymond Knops, during his visit to Saba had a meeting with the Outbreak Management Team (OMT), which handled the Covid-19 crisis.

During the meeting, the State Secretary had a very positive meeting with Saba’s multi-disciplinary Outbreak Management Team (OMT) during which he was informed about the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the effectiveness of the lockdown and the highly successful vaccination campaign with 90 percent of the adult population having been fully vaccinated. Knops lauded the OMT for its good work and dedication during the pandemic.