St. Eustatius KPCN: Carnival St. Eustatius without major incidents Redactie 08-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A police car during the parade. Photo: KPCN

ORANJESTAD – Over the past week, various activities took place in the Carnival Village on St. Eustatius to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the St. Eustatius Carnival. The festivities concluded with the “Carnival Street Parade” on Sunday afternoon and the “Lastlap/Lighting Parade” on Monday evening.

Although generally peaceful, there were reports of assault, attempted theft by force, and a ‘Hit and Run’ near the Carnival Village. The ‘Jouvert Morning’ parade on Saturday night went off without incident, despite a shortened route due to technical problems.

The parade on Sunday also went smoothly, except for a drunken man who had to be taken to the hospital after falling. Monday evening ended with the Lastlap/Lighting Parade and fireworks around midnight.

Conflict

The police had to intervene when a trailer with a band played loud music without a permit and blocked the road, leading to a conflict with the crowd. Eventually, the situation calmed down and the officers left the scene.

15