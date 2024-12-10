Saba KPCN Conducts Scheduled Traffic Checks on Saba Redactie 10-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – Several traffic controls took place on Saba on Thursday last week. These checks took place in both The Bottom and Windwardside and focused on proper and valid documents (driver’s license, proof of insurance, road tax), the light transmission of car windows and the alcohol consumption of drivers.

About 30 vehicles were stopped and checked during the checks. One driver received a warning due to alcohol consumption, as he was just under the permitted limit. Several fines were also issued for violations such as not wearing a seat belt, driving without a valid license, driving without valid insurance and driving with a defective taillight.

KPCN states that they would like to remind everyone to have the necessary documents in order. They are also strongly advised to adhere to the rules of traffic regulations. In this way, you also contribute to safe traffic on the island.

Fines

KPCN also warns that drivers, who are not following the rules, may get a fine. The amounts of the fines can vary between $30 and $225.

0