KPCN executes another scheduled traffic check on Saba
THE BOTTOM – In recent days, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) stopped several vehicles for a routine check on Saba. The check was in connection with the enforcement of the Saba 2022 Road Traffic Ordinance.
The checks were based on, among other things, possession of a valid driver’s license, valid insurance documents, proof of payment of motor vehicle tax, child seat, seat belt, use of cell phone while driving, appropriate helmet and tinted car windows. Eight (8) drivers did not meet the light transmittance requirements of their vehicles’ car windows. They had to remove the film.
KPCN would like to remind everyone to have the necessary documents in order as mentioned above. Adhering to the rules of the traffic ordinance is also strongly advised.
More News
-
St. Eustatius
Statia volleyball team heads to St. Kitts for U21 ECVA Championships
-
Economy
Central Dialogue Bonaire: Ministry of Finance disregards agreements and advice with tax measures
-
Bonaire
Successful Open day for Population Screening on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Trainee Commanders Fire Department CN busy with practical exercises
-
News
IDB Invest launches ‘Enlaces’ to boost sustainable finance in Latin America and the Caribbean
-
Saba
KPCN executes another scheduled traffic check on Saba
-
St. Eustatius
Restoration of The Hill Compound Statia is nearing completion
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to water consumption
More News
-
St. Eustatius
Statia volleyball team heads to St. Kitts for U21 ECVA Championships
-
Economy
Central Dialogue Bonaire: Ministry of Finance disregards agreements and advice with tax measures
-
Bonaire
Successful Open day for Population Screening on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Trainee Commanders Fire Department CN busy with practical exercises
-
News
IDB Invest launches ‘Enlaces’ to boost sustainable finance in Latin America and the Caribbean
-
Saba
KPCN executes another scheduled traffic check on Saba
-
St. Eustatius
Restoration of The Hill Compound Statia is nearing completion
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to water consumption