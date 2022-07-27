KPCN now a member of global organization No More Ransom

KRALENDIJK – The so-called cyber team of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) has recently become a member of the international organization ‘No More Ransom’.

No More Ransom provides keys for unlocking encrypted files and information on how to prevent users from getting infected.

Launched six years ago by Europol, the Dutch Police (Police) and IT security companies, No More Ransom initially offered four tools for unlocking different types of ransomware and was only available in English.

Attention

To celebrate the six-year anniversary of the organization, extra attention is being paid to ransomware by placing videos on social media with, among other things, prevention tips. Look for the videos on the Facebook pages of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force or Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland.

People who have been the victim of one of the above-mentioned cyber attacks, or who may have had to deal with other cyber crime offences, can contact the Cyber ​​Crime department of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force via telephone number 715 8000 or email address cybercrime@politicpcn.com