KPCN Officers of Bonaire temporarily wear new clothing during hot months

KRALENDIJK – During the hot months of August, September, and October, officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) on Bonaire, will be wearing a different uniform. Instead of their usual black polo shirt with a yellow stripe, they will be wearing an IBT-shirt along with a vest. This change aims to provide them with greater comfort while working in the warm period of the year.

The IBT-shirt is blue and made from breathable material, typically used by officers during sports activities. This clothing alteration is intended to offer them increased comfort and enable effective work during the heat. This temporary clothing adjustment will continue until November 1st.

In the photos, officers can be seen wearing the shirts in combination with the vest, as well as officers sporting the shirts in two variations.