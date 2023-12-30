KPCN promises strict action against firework disturbance by youngsters

KRALENDIJK- The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) stated in a press release on Friday that it will not tolerate any disturbance caused by children throwing fireworks, including at cars and potentially animals.

According to KPCN, the central dispatch received several reports earlier this week about disruptions by young people lighting fireworks in the neighborhoods. “There was a report that a group of children was throwing ignited fireworks at vehicles driving on Kaya Macario (Cai) Sint Jago near Parke Lanlan Clarinda. Upon arrival of the patrol, they found the group of children and confiscated the fireworks,” said the spokesperson for KPCN. A day earlier, there were similar reports about the same group causing disturbances with fireworks, and the group was sternly addressed for their behavior.

KPCN emphasizes that this behavior will be strongly dealt with, and if necessary, appropriate measures will be taken. Since it usually involves minors, KPCN also requests parents to talk to their children about their behavior and its consequences.

Consequences

KPCN points out that causing damage to others is punishable and can have financial consequences. It also highlights the potential risks to the safety of others and the children themselves. Therefore, KPCN advises that parents supervise underage children when handling fireworks.