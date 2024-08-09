KPCN Staff participate in large-scale and special operations command training
KRALENDIJK – Last week, staff members of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) participated in an intensive four-day Large-Scale and Special Operations Command (SGBO) training, focused on effectively managing crises, disasters, and emergencies.
The training, which emphasized both soft and hard skills, was also attended by a colleague from the Aruban Police Force KPA. The first days focused on teamwork and communication under pressure, while the later days concentrated on strengthening practical skills, such as implementing the BLOOS IRS model. This model serves as a guide for the practical execution of their tasks during an SGBO.
Exercise
The training concluded with a realistic exercise that further enhanced the team’s readiness.
