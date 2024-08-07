Sint Maarten KPSM addresses recent incidents Dutch Quarter Redactie 07-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Participants to the meeting included Justice Minister Mr. L. Lewis, Chief of KPSM Mr. Carl John, and the KPSM management team. Photo: KPSM

PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is addressing recent incidents in the Dutch Quarter, where multiple properties were damaged, vehicles set on fire, and public disorder occurred, resulting in injuries to two law enforcement personnel. In response to the incidents, 18 suspects have been arrested for property destruction, public disorder, and attempted theft.

KPSM emphasizes that these actions were caused by a small group and not the entire community, acknowledging the concern among Dutch Quarter residents. The Police commend the Dutch Quarter Community Council for their proactive role in fostering positive change.

Community Vigilance

Ongoing investigations continue, with the KPSM urging community vigilance and support in restoring peace. The Police also seek help in combating broader issues like gun violence and other criminal activities. On August 6, 2024, representatives of the young men linked to the disorder requested a meeting to discuss the situation.

