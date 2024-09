Sint Maarten KPSM Engages Primary Schools with Anti-Bullying and Reading Outreach Program Redactie 22-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

During these visits, officers highlighted the significant concerns around bullying

PHILIPSBURG- The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) successfully completed a community and youth outreach program, visiting several primary schools to address bullying and promote reading.

Officers engaged with students at schools like Martin Luther King Jr. Primary and Marie Genevieve de Weever, discussing the harmful effects of bullying and encouraging a positive school environment. They also emphasized reading as a crucial skill for personal and academic growth.

Positive relationships

The initiative, part of broader efforts to connect with youth, aims to foster positive relationships and support the development and safety of Sint Maarten’s young citizens.

