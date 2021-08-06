Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja: Meals made by and for Residents of Nort di Salinja













Kralendijk – The fire was high under the pans of Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja. Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja is a collaboration of the Public Entity Bonaire and the company Yuma Coaching & Cooking. The project provides meals for the residents of the Nort di Salinja district. These meals are prepared, cooked and provided by four residents from Nort di Salinja. Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja has been running since June 2021. The team of Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja is motivated to work hard for the local residents. Director of Society & Care Silvana Janga-Serfilia visited Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja on Thursday 29 July 2021.

In addition to the practical function of preparing healthy meals, Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja also has a social function, namely that of neighborhood participation and connection in the neighbourhood. The ultimate goal of this project is to activate people from every neighborhood to prepare, cook and serve meals to those who need it.

The people who qualify for the meals are passed on by the neighborhood worker, who has a good idea of ​​who benefits from receiving them. In general, these are older people who have to get by on a pension or people who are at a distance from the labor market and who therefore live on benefits.

The response from local residents is very positive. The meals are complimented a lot and the customers are often ready with their re-usable containers to receive the new meal. Nort di Salinja is a neighborhood where there is a lot of social connection: there are many family ties in the neighborhood and contributing to this project is a way for the team to give back to the neighborhood and those who are less fortunate. The other neighborhoods in Bonaire can take Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja as an example: meals are cooked by and for local residents.

