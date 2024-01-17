17 januari 2024 19:21 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Events Latest news

Labour office Statia organizes shoe repair training

165

Currently there is no shoe repair service on the island. Photo: Government of Statia

ORANJESTAD- The Labour Office of the Government of St. Eustatius is organizing a training on doing shoe repairs. 

The training will start on March 4 and will to March 14th. In a statement on Social Media Government Commissioner Alida Francis says she hopes there will be interest for the training among residents, as the service is direly needed. According to Francis, residents now often take their shoes to St. Maarten if they are in need of repairs. 

Francis also notes that she hopes that the training will yield a new Mr. Pompier, who was a renowned shoemaker on the island. 

