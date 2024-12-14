Bonaire Landfill Bonaire on Fire Again Redactie 14-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Friday evening, December 13, another fire broke out at the landfill near Lagun. This is not the first time this year that the waste heap has caught fire; there have been several previous fires at the same location.

In the past, employees of the waste management company have tackled the fires by covering the flames and smoke with diabase, a type of crushed rock. On Friday evening, this method also appeared to have been used. However, it remains unclear whether the fire is now under control or has been fully extinguished.

The frequent fires at the landfill raise concerns about safety and environmental impact. Residents have long expressed worries about the smoke and the potential release of harmful substances during these incidents. It was previously reported that the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) measured elevated dioxin levels on Bonaire following earlier fires. These measurements were taken when no fires were active. At present, the RIVM is reportedly not on Bonaire.

