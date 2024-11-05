Bonaire Landlords await court ruling: Short-Term rentals on Bonaire under pressure Redactie 05-11-2024 - 4 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire continues to face ongoing debate around short-term rental housing. As five landlords anxiously await a judge’s decision, the issue of rental regulations on the island has flared up once again. The De Graaf family, one of the affected landlords, shares their concerns and experiences.

“We are not commercial investors,” emphasizes De Graaf. “We’re simply people who love Bonaire and want to live here. We built our home with assurances from the Public Body Bonaire that we could rent it out, but now we feel abandoned by the government.”

The debate over short-term rentals on Bonaire is complex. For years, landlords like De Graaf rented out their homes without any issues. However, since March 2024, the local government has announced it will strictly enforce regulations that ban short-term rentals in certain residential areas.

OLB’s Inconsistent Policy

“When we bought our house, we were assured that renting would be no issue,” says De Graaf. “We even received confirmation from the Public Body Bonaire. But now we’re facing threatening letters and hefty fines.” De Graaf and her family aren’t the only ones; other landlords have reported similar encounters with officials from the enforcement and oversight department, who reportedly refused to identify themselves. Many landlords have found the communication style to be intimidating. For now, De Graaf has no choice but to rent her property on the long-term market.

Enforcement Focused on La Palma and Sabal Palm Only

The impact of the crackdown is being felt across the island. Many tourists prefer staying in vacation rentals instead of hotels. If these homes are taken off the rental market, the economic consequences could be significant. “Our tenants bring revenue to local businesses, eat at restaurants, and rent diving equipment,” De Graaf explains. “Our former tenants are still trying to reach us in every way possible. Currently, our old tenants are choosing to rent in the Sabadeco neighborhood, as the Public Body Bonaire only appears to be inspecting short-term rentals in the La Palma and Sabal Palm areas. I also have tenants who’ve told me they won’t return to Bonaire because they’re not interested in staying at a resort.” In a previous statement, deputy Clark Abraham noted that OLB remains committed to strict enforcement.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire Has Yet to Measure Impact

It remains to be seen whether the enforcement against illegal short-term rentals, introduced earlier this year, will have economic consequences. In May, Tourism Corporation Bonaire announced it was assessing the financial impact on the island, with initial results expected in August. Director Miles Mercera recently responded to Bonaire.nu’s inquiry, stating: “We have no concrete updates from the study yet. It’s a complex process. However, to date, no impact has been observed.” The lack of measured impact could be due to selective enforcement across different neighborhoods, some landlords suggest.

Hoping for the Judge

The Graaf family and other landlords have brought the case to court, with a hearing held on October 1. Landlords are hoping the judge will rule in their favor. “We hope the judge acknowledges that the government cannot simply change its policy without considering the landlords’ acquired rights,” De Graaf states.

According to landlords, the uncertainty created by the OLB, combined with the arguments for ending short-term rentals in certain neighborhoods, are key points. “The claim that we disrupt neighborhood social cohesion with short-term rentals doesn’t resonate with me. Would people who rent for three months actually strengthen this cohesion? Absolutely not. In fact, I often see more issues with short-term renters, such as noise from garden parties. And the notion that our rentals are taking properties off the housing market doesn’t hold either. These homes are priced well above the local market’s reach.”

While De Graaf and others await the ruling, uncertainty over the future of short-term rentals on Bonaire persists. For many landlords, like De Graaf, more than just financial interests are at stake. “We want to be part of the community. We spend several months a year in Bonaire, supporting various community-focused organizations. We want to make a positive contribution to the island we love so much.” De Graaf and other landlords eagerly await the judge’s decision. “It’s unclear when the judge will rule, but we’re hopeful for a positive outcome.”

