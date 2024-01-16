Landsrecherche will also investigate incident with KPCN Officer on Saba

THE BOTTOM – The National Investigation Department of The Netherlands (Landsrecherche) will now also be looking into the incident where a KPCN police officer drew his service weapon in a local establishment. The incident led to quite some commotion on the island.

This was communicated on Monday by KPCN Management. “In addition to an internal investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau of the KPCN, a criminal investigation has now been initiated into the conduct of this police officer. This investigation is being conducted by the National Investigation Department. These investigations should bring clarity to the exact facts.

According to the statement, the employees of KPCN are committed to serving the residents of the islands in a qualitative, honorable and professional manner, 24/7.

Restoring Trust

KPCN also states that they understand the feelings of the residents of the Caribbean Netherlands, in particular, in regard to this incident, those of the community on Saba. “This incident has damaged confidence in the force. The Force management attaches great importance to transparency and is committed to restoring trust in the Force”, according to KPCN.

Meanwhile, the police officer has been suspended by the Force management and is no longer residing on Saba”, according to a statement from KPCN.