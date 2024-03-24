Sint Maarten Large fire in Middle Region St. Maarten has Fire Department busy on Saturday Redactie 2024-03-24 - 1 minuten leestijd

The fire in the early stages. Photo: ABC Online Media

PHILIPSBURG- A large fire in the Middle Region/Bush Road area on Saturday led to big action from the Fire Department.

The fire led to the closure of Sucker Garden road on Saturday evening. Earlier, residents who lived downwind from the fire also got the advice to keep windows and doors closed.

“Residents downwind from the fire who have respiratory ailments/pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, have difficulty breathing, or heart disease, are advised to close windows and doors from the smoke until the air quality improves”, said Fire Officer on Duty William York on Saturday afternoon.

The fire had already started in the early afternoon on Saturday, but got gradually bigger as the day progressed.

Monitor

The Fire Department on Saturday evening put out a new update, saying they would continue to monitor the situation during the night.