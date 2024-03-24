Large fire in Middle Region St. Maarten has Fire Department busy on Saturday
PHILIPSBURG- A large fire in the Middle Region/Bush Road area on Saturday led to big action from the Fire Department.
The fire led to the closure of Sucker Garden road on Saturday evening. Earlier, residents who lived downwind from the fire also got the advice to keep windows and doors closed.
“Residents downwind from the fire who have respiratory ailments/pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, have difficulty breathing, or heart disease, are advised to close windows and doors from the smoke until the air quality improves”, said Fire Officer on Duty William York on Saturday afternoon.
The fire had already started in the early afternoon on Saturday, but got gradually bigger as the day progressed.
Monitor
The Fire Department on Saturday evening put out a new update, saying they would continue to monitor the situation during the night.
Meer News
-
Saba
Scientists KNMI visit Saba
Scientists KNMI visit Saba
-
Police and justice
Emergency numbers of the Police Caribbean Netherlands briefly out of service
Emergency numbers of the Police Caribbean Netherla...
-
St. Eustatius
SEHCF responds: ‘Governance important at Foundation’
SEHCF responds: ‘Governance important at Foundat...
-
Sint Maarten
Large fire in Middle Region St. Maarten has Fire Department busy on Saturday
Large fire in Middle Region St. Maarten has Fire D...
-
Government
Improvement plan for Census Office Bonaire aims to eliminate long queues
Improvement plan for Census Office Bonaire aims to...
-
Bonaire
Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel
Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel
-
Education
Sacred Heart School Students Participate in Reforestation Activities
Sacred Heart School Students Participate in Refore...
-
Economy
St. Eustatius and Saba present at Atlanta Travel Show
St. Eustatius and Saba present at Atlanta Travel S...
Meer News
-
Saba
Scientists KNMI visit Saba
Scientists KNMI visit Saba
-
Police and justice
Emergency numbers of the Police Caribbean Netherlands briefly out of service
Emergency numbers of the Police Caribbean Netherla...
-
St. Eustatius
SEHCF responds: ‘Governance important at Foundation’
SEHCF responds: ‘Governance important at Foundat...
-
Sint Maarten
Large fire in Middle Region St. Maarten has Fire Department busy on Saturday
Large fire in Middle Region St. Maarten has Fire D...
-
Government
Improvement plan for Census Office Bonaire aims to eliminate long queues
Improvement plan for Census Office Bonaire aims to...
-
Bonaire
Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel
Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel
-
Education
Sacred Heart School Students Participate in Reforestation Activities
Sacred Heart School Students Participate in Refore...
-
Economy
St. Eustatius and Saba present at Atlanta Travel Show
St. Eustatius and Saba present at Atlanta Travel S...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel
Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
-
Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Operations at the Public Entity of Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Oper...
Meer Events
-
News
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024