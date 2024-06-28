Economy Large-scale plastic recycling to start shortly on Bonaire Redactie 28-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The partners of FUSE Caribbean from Curaçao will also start large-scale plastic waste processing on Bonaire under the name FUSE Bonaire. The project is being realized in collaboration with Selibon, Kooyman, Bon Recycling, the HR Group, and the Public Body Bonaire (OLB).

After a successful start in Curaçao, where FUSE Caribbean has been active for over a year, local plastic waste on Bonaire will now also be converted into sustainable building materials. In Curaçao, more than 56,500 kilos of plastic waste have already been processed by FUSE.

In Bonaire, FUSE Caribbean is working with Selibon, which has already separately collected 13,000 m³ of plastic waste. The FUSE Kitchen in Bonaire is currently being prepared to process this waste. The building materials produced will be sold at Kooyman on Bonaire.

Bon Recycling provides facilities for the FUSE Kitchen and the necessary machinery. The HR Group accelerates the process with their team of technical specialists, creating jobs and contributing to education and innovation.

FUSE Bonaire promotes a circular economy by converting plastic waste into valuable raw materials. This initiative contributes to a cleaner Bonaire, creates jobs, improves quality of life, and protects Bonaire’s unique identity as a Blue Destination.

Waste separation

FUSE Caribbean calls on residents and businesses to actively participate in waste separation and clean-ups to minimize the impact of plastic on nature.