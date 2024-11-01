Large-Scale safety drill at the Caribbean Netherlands Correctional Institution on Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – Yesterday, October 31, the Caribbean Netherlands Correctional Institution (JICN) held a large safety drill in collaboration with the fire department, ambulance service, dispatch center, and other emergency services. The aim was to improve preparedness for emergencies and to strengthen cooperation among the different services.
During this drill, known as a BHV (company emergency response) exercise, staff practiced responses to situations like fires, accidents, and evacuations. BHV responders are specially trained employees who can quickly provide first aid, fight fires, and coordinate safe evacuations in case of emergencies.
The drill was successful and provided valuable insights for future improvements. With exercises like this, JICN continues to work toward a safe environment for both staff and detainees.
