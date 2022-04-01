Law Office VanEps Kunneman Vandoorne rebrands to ‘Van Eps’

The office of VanEps Kunneman Vandoorne on the Kaya Gobernador Debrot, Bonaire. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The law offices of VanEps Kunneman VanDoorne will soon get a new and notable shorter name. The offices on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and St. Maarten will be rebranded into simply VanEps.

“VanEps Kunneman VaDoorne has been a household name in national and international law in the Dutch Caribbean for 85 years. With our offices on Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba and St. Maarten (from where Saba and St. Eustatius are also served), we assist national and international clients, having what it takes to bring the big deals and court cases to a successful conclusion. Chambers Global and the Legal 500 have recognized this and we have held the highest position in those rankings for many years”, according to a press release sent out on Friday.

While the law office plans to continue for another 85 years (and beyond) they also point to the fact that they constantly develop and rejuvenate.

New name

“All this comes with a new name. A name that on the one hand emphasizes our strong local involvement and tradition and on the other hand concisely confirms what we stand for. A name that symbolizes a firm that is supported by our talent, which develops, grows and guarantees the continuity of our firm. As of March 31, 2022, our name will change to VANEPS”, according to the relase.

With this new name, we hold on to what is familiar, but we also set a trend for

the next 85 years, where we will continue to serve you in the manner you are accustomed to and in cooperation with our partners in the Dutch Caribbean.