Bonaire Lecture by Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire draws substantial crowd Redactie 28-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Those present listened with attention to the presentation by psychiatrist Martje Grootarts. Photo: FAB

KRALENDIJK – As part of their annual program, Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire hosted an information evening last Friday at Captain Don’s Habitat.

Geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Martje Grootarts, who recently began working on Bonaire, discussed her role and plans, followed by a presentation on treating delirium and depression in older adults. Earlier in the year, the foundation also organized a session with geriatric psychologist Drs. Marije Veenstra.

Both events aligned with the theme of World Alzheimer’s Month, focused on raising awareness and understanding of dementia. The evening drew a substantial number of caregivers, healthcare workers, and other interested attendees, who, along with the board, regarded it as a very successful event.

0