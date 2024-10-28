Bonaire
Lecture by Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire draws substantial crowd
28-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – As part of their annual program, Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire hosted an information evening last Friday at Captain Don’s Habitat.
Geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Martje Grootarts, who recently began working on Bonaire, discussed her role and plans, followed by a presentation on treating delirium and depression in older adults. Earlier in the year, the foundation also organized a session with geriatric psychologist Drs. Marije Veenstra.
Both events aligned with the theme of World Alzheimer’s Month, focused on raising awareness and understanding of dementia. The evening drew a substantial number of caregivers, healthcare workers, and other interested attendees, who, along with the board, regarded it as a very successful event.
0
More News
-
Bonaire
Lecture by Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire draws substantial crowd
-
St. Eustatius
New civil servants sworn in on Statia
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten
-
Nature
Crocodile Bonaire Caught After Week-long Hunt
-
St. Eustatius
Curaçao assists St. Eustatius with development of tsunami plan
-
Events
Pension Association hosts seminar on technological developments and trust
-
Bonaire
Terra Barra chosen as ninth recipient of donation from Cadushy Distillery
-
Sint Maarten
LIAT Returns to St. Maarten
More News
-
Bonaire
Lecture by Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire draws substantial crowd
-
St. Eustatius
New civil servants sworn in on Statia
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten
-
Nature
Crocodile Bonaire Caught After Week-long Hunt
-
St. Eustatius
Curaçao assists St. Eustatius with development of tsunami plan
-
Events
Pension Association hosts seminar on technological developments and trust
-
Bonaire
Terra Barra chosen as ninth recipient of donation from Cadushy Distillery
-
Sint Maarten
LIAT Returns to St. Maarten