St. Eustatius
Lenaira Brown to represent St. Eustatius at OCT Conference
14-08-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – Statian Lenaria Brown has been selected to represent Statia in the OCT (Overseas, Countries and Territories ) Youth Network.
Brown and other young professionals will meet at the upcoming Global Gateway High-Level Youth Event, which will take place on 9-10 October 2024, in Brussels. Brown will be together with representatives of the other Dutch Caribbean islands.
