St. Eustatius

Lenaira Brown to represent St. Eustatius at OCT Conference

Redactie
14-08-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
Lenaira Brown will be travelling to Brussels, where the event is taking place. Photo: Statia Government. 

ORANJESTAD – Statian Lenaria Brown has been selected to represent Statia in the OCT (Overseas, Countries and Territories ) Youth Network. 

Brown and other young professionals will meet at the upcoming Global Gateway High-Level Youth Event, which will take place on 9-10 October 2024, in Brussels. Brown will be together with representatives of the other Dutch Caribbean islands. 

