St. Eustatius Lenaira Brown to represent St. Eustatius at OCT Conference 14-08-2024

Lenaira Brown will be travelling to Brussels, where the event is taking place. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD – Statian Lenaria Brown has been selected to represent Statia in the OCT (Overseas, Countries and Territories ) Youth Network.

Brown and other young professionals will meet at the upcoming Global Gateway High-Level Youth Event, which will take place on 9-10 October 2024, in Brussels. Brown will be together with representatives of the other Dutch Caribbean islands.

