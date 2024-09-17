Letter to the editor Letter to the editor: Boating accident highlights urgent need for stricter water safety enforcement in Bonaire Redactie 17-09-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

Bonaire is known worldwide as a diver’s paradise, attracting people from all over the globe to experience its vibrant underwater world. But what happens when this paradise becomes unsafe for the very people it draws? On Sunday afternoon, my dive buddy and I were practicing essential diving skills in shallow waters, only a few meters deep. What happened next was something no diver should ever experience: a boat hit her.

The pain and panic that followed were indescribable. My buddy screamed as the boat’s driver—just 17 years old—fled the scene, leaving us in distress. Fortunately, I was able to bring her back to shore, and someone quickly called 911. Thankfully, she survived, but the outcome could have been far worse.

What followed after the accident was just as troubling. The police were called to the dive site but arrived after we had already left in the ambulance. They told others at the scene they would visit us at the hospital to take our statements, but they never showed up. We went to the police station later that night, but instead of taking our case seriously, they dismissed us and sent us home. When we returned the next morning, they were still unhelpful.

This incident raises serious concerns about the police response. A minor was driving the boat that hit my buddy. Is it even legal for a 17-year-old to be behind the wheel of a boat on Bonaire? The driver claims to have reported herself to the police, yet no action has been taken. What are the authorities doing about this? It seems like nothing. This lack of accountability is unacceptable.

Bonaire’s rules are clear: boats are not allowed in the light blue zone near shore, where divers and snorkelers are most active. Yet, despite these regulations, enforcement remains lax. If we do not act soon, the next accident could be fatal. Are we waiting for someone to lose their life before taking action?

In the wake of this incident, we are also launching a **GoFundMe** campaign to support my dive buddy, Daphne, who has suffered both physically and financially. She lost her diving gear and clothing in the accident, and as a self-employed individual, the days she cannot work are a significant financial burden. The goal is to raise $1,000—an amount we originally requested from the driver of the boat, who refused to pay. These funds will help Daphne replace her lost gear and compensate for the time she will need to recover, both physically and emotionally, from this traumatic event.

For more information or to support the campaign, please visit our GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/6648ac70.

I urge STINAPA, the Maritime Hub (including the Harbourmaster, the Coast Guard, the Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, and the Koninklijk Marechaussee), and all local authorities (OLB and TCB) to prioritize the safety of our waters. Bonaire’s reputation as a safe, world-class diving destination is at stake. The rules exist to protect both divers and boaters, but they are meaningless without enforcement.

Melina Charbonnet

