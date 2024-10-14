Letter to the editor Letter to the Editor: The health of every resident of Bonaire is at risk, even those who do not live near the landfill Redactie 14-10-2024 - 4 minuten leestijd

Archive Fire Landfill August 2023 - Photo ABC Online Media

Written by Pro Lagun

The health of every resident of Bonaire is at risk, even those who do not live near the landfill!

Pro Lagun, a community initiative dedicated to fighting pollution and promoting the health of people, animals, and nature, is deeply concerned about the situation at the landfill and urges everyone to pay attention to the severity and dangers it presents.

Nuisance and dangers:

Residents of Lagun and surrounding neighborhoods have endured years of suffering due to the odors and harmful emissions from the landfill and a poorly functioning waste incinerator. A waste incinerator that was not even designed for the incineration of medical waste but was used for this purpose frequently. For a long period even without the necessary permits. Thanks to the efforts of Pro Lagun, this incinerator has now been shut down, but the problems are far from resolved.

On May 10, the entire island was alarmed by a large, raging fire at the landfill, a fire that had been burning underground for some time. Many residents have—knowingly or unknowingly—breathed in toxic smoke, and this fire continues to burn underground to this day. The fact that this fire is still ongoing is unacceptable. Some residents have been and will experience the harmful effects for decades, leading to severe health issues.

Every resident of Bonaire, even those who do not live directly near the landfill, should be seriously concerned. The air that residents breathe can be harmful to their health, even for those living in Nikiboko, Antriol, or Amboina. Moreover, the contamination can affect food supplies; vegetables or fruit grown near the landfill may contain dangerous substances. There are more than enough reasons to raise the alarm for every resident of Bonaire and for the sake of nature.

Responsibility:

We demand that the responsible authorities no longer ignore their duty. Selibon, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the Rijksvertegenwoordiger, and ultimately the Ministries of Infrastructure and Public Health in The Hague have all failed to adequately protect the population and the environment. They bear responsibility for the health risks that residents now face and the damage being done to our natural surroundings.

Pro Lagun strongly urges these parties to take responsibility and take immediate action. It is time for swift and decisive measures to prevent further damage and to ensure the health of Bonaire’s residents and nature.

Pro Lagun demands:

Within 30 Days:

Involve Pro Lagun in all discussions to monitor progress.

Initiate a comprehensive environmental and health investigation by the RIVM.

Develop a plan to extinguish the underground fires.

Provide temporary relocation for residents near the landfill.

Within 12 Months:

Permanently monitor the health of nearby residents.

Implement a sustainable waste management solution.

Develop a concrete remediation plan for the landfill.

Ensure strict enforcement of environmental regulations.

Finally:

Pro Lagun will not stand by while the community is exposed to unacceptable health and environmental risks. Pro Lagun has enlisted external experts to support and scientifically substantiate our demands. Pro Lagun is currently working on further steps and will not rest until everyone feels safe in their own living environment and Bonaire truly becomes a Blue Destination.

Pro Lagun is determined and committed to continuing this fight until our goals are achieved. Together, we fight for a safer and healthier Bonaire!

