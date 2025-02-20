Letter to the editor Letter to the Editor: Unfortunate Incident with Makana Ferry Service Redactie 20-02-2025 - 2 minuten leestijd

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, an unusual and unfortunate incident occurred with the Makana ferry service. It is important to acknowledge the inconvenience caused and extend an apology to the passengers who were scheduled to travel to Saba and Statia.

At approximately 5:00 pm, as passengers prepared to board the Makana, they were informed of a technical issue preventing the vessel from departing. This news was met with great disappointment, especially for those traveling to Statia for significant life events—a funeral and a wedding—both scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025. Some passengers, overwhelmed with emotion, expressed their frustration, as they were only traveling specifically for one or both of these important occasions.

Recognizing the urgency, a number of passengers—determined not to miss their events—immediately contacted Winair and secured the last available seats, bearing the additional expense to reach their destination. After an hour of uncertainty, passengers were unexpectedly informed that the technical issue had been resolved and that the Makana would proceed to Saba and Statia. Those who had already left were contacted, and several returned to the port. However, just 20 minutes before reaching Saba, passengers received yet another disappointing blow: the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) of Saba and Statia had denied entry due to timing constraints, forcing the vessel to turn back to St. Maarten.

This unfortunate turn of events raises a pressing question: Does the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee take into account the humanitarian needs of passengers traveling for funerals and weddings? Could exceptions not have been granted in such circumstances? This matter warrants serious consideration, as it directly impacts the lives of those relying on these essential travel services.

Name and details of the writer known by BES-Reporter

