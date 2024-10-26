Sint Maarten LIAT Returns to St. Maarten Redactie 26-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The delegation receiving the new LIAT flights at PJIA. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- LIAT 2020, the successor of the now-defunct airline LIAT1974 has executed their inaugural flight to St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana Airport on Thursday.

The airline has been gradually expanding their flight schedule, since receiving their Embraer145 jets from new shareholder into the airline, Nigerian Air Peace. The airline is said to be working on adding more planes, among which the ATR’s formally deployed at LIAT.

In the new setup, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda (GOAB) holds a stake of 30% in the new airline, while Air Peace Caribbean Ltd. (APCL), also based in Antigua, holds a 70% stake.

The demise of LIAT1974 has severely impacted interisland travel and interisland tourism. Other players in the region, among which Caribbean Airlines, InterCaribbean and Winair have not fully filled the gap left behind by the old LIAT. It is therefore hoped that Liat can at least help some of the most affected islands recover part of their previous airlift from other Caribbean islands in the region.

