Limited Service at Bonaire Chamber













1 Share

Kralendijk- Now that the Covid-19 measures have been relieved, more services are now available again at the Chamber of Commerce on the Kaya Amsterdam.

However, there are still limited opening hours. The Chamber will be open from Mondays to Fridays from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Chamber reminds people who need services, that a lot of things can also be done online, like requesting a proof of registration, but even the registration of a new business.







The Chamber also reminds visitors that they are required to use a face mask and keep their distance during visits. The Bonaire Chamber can be visited online at www.bonairechamber.com.