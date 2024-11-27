Bonaire Little Clarity on ‘First Steps’ at Bonaire Landfill Following Dutch Intervention Redactie 27-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Concerns exist, among others, about the way biomedical waste has been stored. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – On November 15, Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond took over certain responsibilities from the Bonaire’s Island Government concerning the landfill in the Lagun area. The decision followed serious findings by the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) regarding risks to public health, nature, and the environment.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Helmond announces that “first steps” have been taken, but the details of these actions remain unclear. Although the press release also mentions the need for a “specialized approach,” it also remains uncertain what this entails and when it will begin.

Limited Transparency

Despite Helmond’s promise of transparency and regular updates through press releases following the intervention, there is still little clarity on what concrete steps have been or will be taken.

So far, Helmond has not responded to ABC Online Media’s request for a personal interview about the situation at the Lagun landfill.

