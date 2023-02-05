Little ones help with efforts Mangrove Maniacs and Junior Rangers

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, the Mangrove Maniacs, assisted by the Junior Rangers, came into action again with the release of small black mangrove plants. The plants are grown in the mangrove nursery at Lac.

The planting action took place at Lagun. The pressure on the mangroves is even greater here than at Lac. Erosion has silted up the area behind it and the influx of suffocating sargassum has killed off many red mangroves. There is also additional pressure on the environment from plastic floating into the bay. According to Mangrove Maniacs, recovery of the mangrove population will be difficult, but not impossible.

STINAPA is preparing for the upcoming sargassum season to prevent sargassum from causing even more damage.

