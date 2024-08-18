Events Lots of enthusiasm for Bonaire Island Cleanup Redactie 18-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, volunteers on Bonaire were up early for the island’s large-scale cleanup campaign.

Various groups, including colleagues, friends, and volunteers, gathered early to start cleaning before the heat of the day, focusing on removing a lot of litter from nature.

Containers were placed in different neighborhoods for the collected waste to be deposited.

Among the volunteers were also Island Governor John Soliano and members of the Executive Council.

Commisioner Nina den Heyer has made several calls over the past weeks for people to come together and clean up the island again.

“Bonaire used to stand out from other islands because it had so little pollution. That hasn’t been the case for a long time, but we need to return to how it was before.”

