Lots of interest once again in EU Funds workshop by International Desk Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – A workshop organized by the International Desk Bonaire of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has once again generated significant interest among organizations seeking more information on securing EU funds.

Upon arrival, the participants were welcomed by the International Desk team, supported by training from the Special Mission of RCN. The workshop began with a brief introduction by Esther Broeksema, project coordinator of the International Desk. Following this, Felix Braeckman, project writer for the International Desk, presented on EU funds.

During the workshop, it became clear how important collaboration is for organizations on a small island like Bonaire. By working together, organizations on Bonaire increase their chances of submitting a proposal successfully.

International Desk Bonaire (IDB)

Various EU programs and UN programs offer many opportunities for Bonaire in the field of knowledge development and financial support, both for the OLB and stakeholders in the Bonairean community.

Therefore, as of July 1, 2022, an international office for Bonaire has been established at the OLB, with the goal of sharing information about available European and other international funds for Bonaire.

In the coming period, more workshops will be organized.