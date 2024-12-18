Bonaire LVV Aims to Boost Pork Production on Bonaire Redactie 18-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The department is currently busy with the construction of the necessary infrastructure. Photo: LVV

KRALENDIJK – The Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV) has launched a project to significantly increase pork production on Bonaire. Construction has already begun at the LVV site to create a space dedicated to pig farming.

While Bonaire already has a reasonable production of goat and lamb meat, the production of other types of meat is still in its infancy. According to LVV Director Maurice Adriaens, the goal is to increase the production of other meats, including pork. “We are now building the facilities and looking for a farmer to take on the actual production and management,” said Adriaens, adding that discussions with potential candidates for the project are already underway.

Expertise

Specialists from Colombia, with expertise in pork production, will provide support and guidance for the initiative.

Initially, production will remain relatively small, with around 10 animals ready for slaughter each 4 to 5 months.

LVV has long been committed to significantly increasing the island’s self-sufficiency in local food production, and this project is another step toward that goal.

