Bonaire
LVV Department Bonaire practices with shredder for compost production
12-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV) has been practicing in recent days with operating a shredder that can chop garden waste and wood into small pieces, so that it can be used to produce compost. The department is being assisted by an expert from the Netherlands with experience in operating the machine.
LVV’s focus on the issue is not unique. Terra Barra has also been working for some time to increase composting on the island. Through a fundraising campaign, they raised the necessary funds to process garden waste into valuable compost.
