Bonaire LVV Donates Locally Cultivated Vegetables to ADRA Food Pantry Once Again Redactie 12-04-2024

The vegetables were delivered to the food pantry of the Seventh-day Adventists by LVV staff. Photo: LVV

KRALENDIJK – The Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV) has once again delivered a significant quantity of locally grown vegetables to the Food Pantry of ADRA this week.

This included locally grown beans, eggplants, pumpkins, and the locally beloved okra pods.