Bonaire
LVV Donates Locally Cultivated Vegetables to ADRA Food Pantry Once Again
12-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV) has once again delivered a significant quantity of locally grown vegetables to the Food Pantry of ADRA this week.
This included locally grown beans, eggplants, pumpkins, and the locally beloved okra pods.
