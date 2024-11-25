Politics M21 criticizes Curoil Bonaire over issues with gas cylinder deposits Redactie 25-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Political party M21 has voiced strong criticism of Curoil, the sole supplier of gas cylinders on Bonaire, accusing the company of enforcing an unfair and rigid policy.

According to M21, customers who are not registered in Curoil’s new system are unable to purchase full gas cylinders, even if they previously paid deposits and possess gas cylinders from the company. The party attributes the issue to flaws in Curoil’s new registration system, which failed to correctly transfer all existing customers and addresses.

M21 highlighted instances where Curoil has refused to accept empty cylinders or deliver full ones because customers cannot provide proof of deposit payments made long ago. The party emphasized that Curoil has always held a monopoly on gas cylinders on Bonaire, meaning all cylinders in circulation must have been supplied by the company and required a deposit. “Curoil has always been the sole supplier of gas cylinders, and deposits have always been required to obtain one. How is it possible that Curoil now refuses to return the paid deposit when customers want to return their cylinders?” M21 questioned.

Call for Resolution



M21 believes it is the supplier’s responsibility to address these issues and finds it unacceptable that consumers are bearing the consequences of flaws in Curoil’s systems. “The fact remains that Curoil caused this problem when it introduced its new system, and it is now time to resolve these discrepancies,” the party stated.

