Majority in Second Chamber in favor of implementing social minimum in 2024

THE HAGUE – A majority in Dutch Parliament is seeking to establish a social minimum wage on the BES islands (Bonaire, Saba, and Sint-Eustatius) in 2024.

A recent study by the Thodé Commission revealed that a third of the BES island residents have been living below the minimum wage or with insufficient benefits for years, highlighting a persistent issue of poverty.

Members of Parliament, supported by multiple parties, are pushing for an adequate social minimum wage, which would rectify the longstanding problem of inadequate wages on these islands.

Lower costs

The report also emphasizes the urgency of addressing this issue and calls for a reduction in costs in addition to income increases to improve the standard of living. Further legislative discussions on Kingdom Relations are expected to address this matter before the parliamentary recess.