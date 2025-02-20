News Makana Ferry Denied Immigration Clearance in Saba and St. Eustatius Reporter 19-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd

Details about the exact situation are still somewhat sketchy.

PHILIPSBURG – Reliable sources have informed the BES-Reporter that, on Tuesday evening, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) refused to provide immigration services for the Makana ferry on both Saba and St. Eustatius. As a result, the ferry was forced to return to St. Maarten and disembark passengers at their original departure point.

The situation unfolded first in Saba and later extended to St. Eustatius, where immigration services were also declined. The ferry, which had departed St. Maarten shortly after 6 p.m., was left without clearance to offload its passengers at either of the two BES islands.

The underlying reasons for the KMar’s refusal remain unclear. The BES-Reporter has requested clarification from the relevant RCN department but has not yet received a response.

Refunds

In the meantime, Makana ferry management has reportedly issued refunds to passengers affected by the disruption, acknowledging the difficulties they experienced.

