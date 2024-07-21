News Makana Ferry Reinstates Subsidized Fares for St. Eustatius and Saba Reporter 21-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

After a long period of discussions and unclarity, there is finally good news for travelers.

KRALENDIJK- After a long period of inclarity and somet tensions between Saba and St. Eustatius, the subsidized fares for Makana will finally be reinstated. On Sunday the Makana Ferry shared the news on their Facebook Page.

“Exciting news from Makana Ferry Service! After positive discussions with the Public entities of Saba and St Eustatius, we will be reinstating subsidized rates for 2024 and introducing a same day return rate”, according to the Ferry Operator.

Makana also points out that they ave implemented their new schedule, which includes connectivity to Anguilla and offers day trips from St. Kitts to St Maarten. “We are committed to providing convenient and affordable transportation options for all travelers”, says Makana in their Social Media post.

Fares

With the implementation of the subsidized fares, a rount trip ticket from Saba to St. Maarten will cost 120 dollars, with a special Same-day fare at 113 dollars. A round trip from St. Eustatius to St. Maarten comes to 123 dollars, with a same-day return at 116 dollars. The price for a round trip from St. Eustatius to Saba or vice versa will now be 90 dollars, and 85 for a same day return ticket.

52