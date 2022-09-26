Malfunction causes delay in medicines distribution Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – A malfunction in the information system of the pharmacies on the island last week prevented patients from receiving their medicines immediately.

Many customers were therefore asked to leave their prescription on Thursday and Friday. Now that the malfunction has been resolved, Fundashon Mariadal says that the backlogs are being made up again.

Patients who left prescriptions on Thursday and Friday will be called in the coming days to collect their medications.

Fundashon Mariadal also indicates that it may take a few days before the pharmacies are functioning optimally again. at the desk. We are currently catching up on this backlog. If you have left your prescription, you can receive a phone call during the day to collect your medication.