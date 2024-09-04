St. Eustatius
Man arrested for theft of phone from Supermarket on Statia
04-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – On Monday, the 2nd of September, around 10 AM, a 37-year-old man with initials L.U.R.R. was arrested at the Vincent A. Lopes Road on St. Eustatius for theft and violation of the BES Weapons Act.
Stolen phone
The suspect had stolen a phone from a supermarket and upon his arrest, the man was carrying a knife. The knife was seized. According to a spokesperson for KPCN, the case is under investigation.
