Bonaire Man arrested in connection with shooting incident on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday night, around 11:40 PM, the Special Task Group (GBO) arrested a 54-year-old man with the initials G.K.E.E. for violating the BES Firearms Act.

This is in connection with the shooting incident at a house in the Tera Kòrá neighborhood. A police spokesperson stated that the investigation in this case is ongoing.

Concern

The recent shooting incidents on Bonaire are causing concern among the population, as this is not at all typical for the island.

