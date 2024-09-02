Bonaire
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident on Bonaire
02-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Saturday night, around 11:40 PM, the Special Task Group (GBO) arrested a 54-year-old man with the initials G.K.E.E. for violating the BES Firearms Act.
This is in connection with the shooting incident at a house in the Tera Kòrá neighborhood. A police spokesperson stated that the investigation in this case is ongoing.
Concern
The recent shooting incidents on Bonaire are causing concern among the population, as this is not at all typical for the island.
5
More News
-
Bonaire
Union urges action against employers violating Bonaire’s new minimum wage stipulations
-
Bonaire
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident on Bonaire
-
Saba
Saba launches car wreck and metal waste removal project
-
Economy
Bonaire Executive Council questions fuel supply agreement with Netherlands
-
Nature
New ReefGrazers initiative aims to restore Caribbean Coral Reefs and boost sustainable fishing
-
Bonaire
Bonaire retirees hold joint breakfast at Captain Don’s Habitat
-
St. Eustatius
Statia’s Volleyball Teams shine in mixed results at debut matches
-
Aviation & Travel
Bonaire Airport begins preliminary ground investigation for future expansion
More News
-
Bonaire
Union urges action against employers violating Bonaire’s new minimum wage stipulations
-
Bonaire
Man arrested in connection with shooting incident on Bonaire
-
Saba
Saba launches car wreck and metal waste removal project
-
Economy
Bonaire Executive Council questions fuel supply agreement with Netherlands
-
Nature
New ReefGrazers initiative aims to restore Caribbean Coral Reefs and boost sustainable fishing
-
Bonaire
Bonaire retirees hold joint breakfast at Captain Don’s Habitat
-
St. Eustatius
Statia’s Volleyball Teams shine in mixed results at debut matches
-
Aviation & Travel
Bonaire Airport begins preliminary ground investigation for future expansion