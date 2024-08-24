St. Eustatius Man arrested on Statia for assault with weapon, vandalism and theft Redactie 24-08-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- On Wednesday, August 21 around 1:10 PM, a 33-year-old man with initials R.A.T. was arrested on Pommeserrat road on St. Eustatius for assault with a weapon, vandalism and theft.

According to a spokesperson for KPCN the case is still under investigation.

