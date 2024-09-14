St. Eustatius Man arrested on Statia for attempted burglary, vandalism and arson Redactie 14-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD – On Wednesday, the 11th of September, at around 09:20 AM, a 37-year-old man with the initials L.U.R.R. was arrested on Father van Tevelenweg on St. Eustatius for attempted burglary, arson and vandalism.

Between Monday, the 9th of September, around 8:30 AM and Wednesday, 11th of September, around 9:15 AM, the suspect attempted to break into a building on Fort Oranjestraat.

He then committed arson on the property of the building. According to a spokesperson for KPCN, investigation in the case is ongoing.

