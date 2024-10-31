Nature Mangrove Maniacs plant 1200 new mangroves at Aquarius Redactie 31-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On October 26, the Mangrove Maniacs planted more than 1200 young red and black mangroves at Aquarius. If these plants root well and grow, they will attract new life and help mitigate the effects of climate change. This planting was a collaborative effort by many enthusiastic groups.

Environmental organization BonBerde arranged the transport of the plants, specifically taking care of the black mangrove seedlings. Youth from Kiwanis joined in as part of their annual ‘One Day’ event and quickly became real ‘maniacs.’ Students from the George School in Pennsylvania, who were taking their diving course, also joined in this special experience.

Healthy mangroves hold sand and sediment in place, protecting the reef. The regular Mangrove Maniacs team and their loyal helpers, including the youngest volunteers, were, of course, present as well.

In the coming period, interns Jolijn, Diede, and Anne will monitor and follow the growth of these new mangroves as part of Mangrove Maniacs’ coastal protection efforts.

