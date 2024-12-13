Economy
Many immigrants to the Caribbean Netherlands leave the islands relatively quickly
13-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM/KRALENDIJK – Many immigrants who move to Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba leave again within a few years. In the case of Bonaire and St. Eustatius, about a quarter of all immigrants leave within one year.
Of the three BES islands, immigrants stay the shortest time on Saba. Of all immigrants—a total of 1,719 people who moved to the island between 2011 and 2016— 969 left again after just one year.
On average, immigrants live in the Caribbean Netherlands for about seven years.
0
Meer News
-
Economy
Many immigrants to the Caribbean Netherlands leave the islands relatively quickly
-
News
Bonaire Island Council on Official Visit to the Netherlands
-
The Netherlands
Agreement support program political office holders BES signed
-
St. Eustatius
Two Statia Residents Obtain Dutch Nationality
-
Saba
Saba to Begin Culling Non-Native Iguanas to Protect Biodiversity
-
Letter to the editor
Open Letter to Governor of Bonaire: Concerns Over Greenpeace’s Actions in Bonaire
-
Police and justice
Fire Department BES strengthens international collaboration
-
St. Eustatius
Intoxicated Female Driver St. Eustatius Causes Accident and Gets Arrested
Meer News
-
Economy
Many immigrants to the Caribbean Netherlands leave the islands relatively quickly
-
News
Bonaire Island Council on Official Visit to the Netherlands
-
The Netherlands
Agreement support program political office holders BES signed
-
St. Eustatius
Two Statia Residents Obtain Dutch Nationality
-
Saba
Saba to Begin Culling Non-Native Iguanas to Protect Biodiversity
-
Letter to the editor
Open Letter to Governor of Bonaire: Concerns Over Greenpeace’s Actions in Bonaire
-
Police and justice
Fire Department BES strengthens international collaboration
-
St. Eustatius
Intoxicated Female Driver St. Eustatius Causes Accident and Gets Arrested