Economy Many immigrants to the Caribbean Netherlands leave the islands relatively quickly 13-12-2024

Most new residents of Saba, leave the island again after about 1 year. Photo: BES-Reporter.

THE BOTTOM/KRALENDIJK – Many immigrants who move to Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba leave again within a few years. In the case of Bonaire and St. Eustatius, about a quarter of all immigrants leave within one year.

Of the three BES islands, immigrants stay the shortest time on Saba. Of all immigrants—a total of 1,719 people who moved to the island between 2011 and 2016— 969 left again after just one year.

On average, immigrants live in the Caribbean Netherlands for about seven years.

