Bonaire Many people turn out in Rincon to Welcome Governor Soliano Redactie 05-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new Island Governor and his wife were congratulated by many during the festive gathering at Cocari. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Saturday evening saw a large crowd at Cocari in Rincon to celebrate the festive welcome of Bonaire’s new Island Governor, John Soliano.

Earlier in the day, Soliano had been sworn in during a special meeting of the island council. In the evening, Rincon hosted a more informal gathering to welcome Soliano. Many citizens took the opportunity to personally congratulate Soliano and his wife Solange on his inauguration. There was widespread approval of the choice of Soliano.

Roots

Soliano was born in Rincon but has lived in various parts of the island. He has previously expressed pride in his roots in the island’s oldest village.

10