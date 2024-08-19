Bonaire
Marcelino ‘Chonky’ De Lannoy Project Director at Bonaire Bon Transation
19-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- Chonky De Lannoy has taken office at Bonaire Bon Transition (BBT) as project director on August 1st. He is a familiar face on Bonaire and at BBT, where he played a key role in the founding and initial steps of the organization.
De Lannoy has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector and possesses extensive knowledge in fuel storage, logistics, and quality management. He is known as an enthusiastic and decisive leader with significant technical expertise.
According to BBT, De Lannoy believes that Bonaire can be a model for the region in the field of sustainable energy generation. “He is motivated to contribute to this”, can be read in the latest BBT News Letter.
