Maritime hub action leads to arrest in Bonaire waters
KRALENDIJK- On Sunday, a joint action by the Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire (MMHB) in Sorobon led to the seizure of a quantity of narcotics and an arrest.
After discovery of a suspicious vessel and a subsequent chase, the vessel was stopped in the mangroves at Sorobon. Upon further investigation of the boat, narcotics were found in a hidden compartment. It concerned approximately 100 kilos of cocaine. The narcotics were seized and have since been destroyed. The 48-year-old captain, a man with initials J.M., was arrested. The seized vessel was towed to a port in Kralendijk under the supervision of the KMar, the Coast Guard and Customs for further investigation.
The Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire (MMHB), consisting of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the Coast Guard, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force and Customs.
