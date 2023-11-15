Mark Volmerink appointed as new Head of Finance at the Public Entity Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – As of November 15, Mr. Mark Volmerink will be the new Head of the Finance Department at the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB).

OLB states that it is bringing in a results-oriented professional in the field of finance with the appointment of Volmerink. He has extensive experience in his field, both in the Netherlands and on Bonaire. For many years, he served as the head of finance for the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) and subsequently as vice-chairman of the board.

As the head of finance, Volmerink will contribute to the development and implementation of the strategic goals and policy plans of the OLB. He will also lead complex projects with political or societal impact. In addition to managing the department comprehensively, he is responsible for orderly financial management, approving auditor statements, the planning and control cycle, and reporting. The finance department handles financial administration and the management of local taxes.

Education

Mark Volmerink grew up in Curaçao and studied accountancy in the Netherlands at the HEAO and the Vrije Universiteit (VU) in Amsterdam. Since 2017, he has been living and working on Bonaire.