MBO Bonaire gets new two-headed management

KRALENDIJK- MBO Bonaire will have a two-headed management with effect from the new school year, consisting of Liset de Keijzer and Lianne Dam.

This has been announced by the Executive Board of SGB. Lianne Dam is a new name in the board of MBO Bonaire, but no stranger to education. In the 12 years that she has lived on Bonaire, Dam has worked as a team leader at Fundashon Forma and as an education and quality assurance employee at MBO Bonaire.

She has been part of the MT for the past five years and is therefore well acquainted with all developments and plans.

Liset de Keijzer has been unit director at MBO Bonaire for the past five years and, together with her team, has taken the school to a higher level. She announced her departure a few months ago. She will work as program director at ROC Mondriaan in The Hague.

In close consultation with ROC Mondriaan, she will combine this position with her role as unit director at MBO Bonaire. She does this two days a week, mainly remotely. She flies to Bonaire every two months to maintain sufficient contact with the workplace. Dam fulfills the position on location four days a week.

Pleased

Both are very happy that ROC Mondriaan and the Executive Board of SGB have made this solution possible. They look forward to the coming school year with great confidence. Dam is already cautiously looking ahead: “We are continuing all the developments and lines that we have set out in recent years. In the coming year we will also pay a lot of attention to BBL courses.” De Keijzer adds: “We have a lot of ambitions and are really looking forward to this new collaboration.”